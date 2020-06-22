Father’s Day: Simi Shares Adorable Video Of Her Hubby Singing To Their Baby, Adejare

Nigerian superstar singer, Simi has taken to Instagram to celebrate her husband, Adekunle Gold on father’s day.

The ace singer shared a video of Adekunle Gold all smiles while cuddling their baby girl, Adejare and singing a yoruba song to her.

Simi shares adorable video of her hubby singing to their baby

Sharing the video, she wished him a happy father’s day and called him a superstar in the making.

Simi announced the birth of her daughter on her Instagram page some weeks ago and revealed that they had named the baby girl Adejare.

“Adejare. It’s like free-falling – this unending, soul snatching, infinite, mind-boggling love.Deja, my baby girl…,” she wrote.

It’s father’s day today and she has celebrated her hubby with an amazing video which she shared via IG.

Watch the video below;