Father’s Day: A Father Is A Father Irrespective Of Marital Challenges – Tonto Dikeh’s Ex Husband, Olakunle Churchill

Olakunle Churchill, the ex-husband of actress Tonto Dikeh, has celebrated this year’s 2020 Father’s Day with emotional words.

In a post he shared on his Instagram page, Olakunle Churchill stated that a father is a father irrespective of marital challenges. He went on to pray for children not to be used as a tool of jealousy because of broken relationships.

He wrote;

”Happy Fathers’ Day to all the fathers in the world. A father is a father irrespective of marital challenges.

A father is not only by way of giving birth to a child; but by way of taking caring of children around you, and children around the world who are in need.

I pray for all the fathers in the world that your child/children will not be used as a tool of jealousy, because of broken relationships like it’s done in the old Era.

As I celebrate this day, I pray this won’t be the era when single parenting ends up affecting a child/ children’s mentality thereby confusing them.

This is a new Era and things have changed. Relax, you’ll reconnect with your child at the right time.

You Are A father!

We Are Fathers!! I Am A Father!!! Happy Father’s Day To You!”