EPL Fixtures: Dates and Kick-off Times For Remaining 92 EPL Games Of 2019/20 Season

The full list of the fixtures of the remaining 92 games of the 2019/20 English Premier League season has been released.
The list contains the dates and kick-off times of the remaining games.
The English top-flight was forced to be suspended for several weeks, due to the coronavirus pandemic but is now scheduled to resume on June 17, 2020.
Aston Villa vs Sheffield United at 6pm – and Manchester City vs Arsenal at 8pm – will restart the season on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. There are 92 fixtures left to be played this term with Liverpool closing in on the title.
See full schedule below.
Weds 17th June
Aston Villa vs Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports
Man City vs Arsenal (8pm) Sky Sports
Fri 19th June
Norwich vs Southampton (6pm) Sky Sports
Tottenham vs Manchester United (8pm) Sky Sports
Sat 20th June
Watford vs Leicester (12.30pm) BT Sport
Brighton vs Arsenal (3pm) BT Sport
West Ham vs Wolves (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace (7.45pm) BBC
Sun 21st June
Newcastle vs Sheffield United (2pm) Sky Sports
Aston Villa vs Chelsea (4.30pm) Sky Sports
Everton vs Liverpool (7pm) Sky Sports
Mon 22nd June
Man City vs Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports
Tues 23rd June
Southampton vs Arsenal (6pm) Sky Sports
Tottenham vs West Ham (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Weds 24th June
Manchester United vs Sheffield United (6pm) Sky Sports
Newcastle vs Aston Villa (6pm) BT Sport
Norwich vs Everton (6pm) BBC
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Thurs 25th June
Burnley vs Watford (6pm) Sky Sports
Leicester vs Brighton (6pm) Sky Sports
Chelsea vs Man City (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Wolves vs Bournemouth (8.15pm) BT Sport
Sat 27th June
Sheffield United vs Arsenal (FA Cup) (5pm) BT Sport
Norwich vs Manchester United (FA Cup) (8.15pm) BBC
Sun 28th June
Aston Villa vs Wolves (12pm) BT Sport
Leicester vs Chelsea (FA Cup) (2.30pm) BT Sport
Newcastle vs Man City (FA Cup) (6pm) BBC
Watford vs Southampton (4.30pm) Sky Sports
Mon 29th June
Crystal Palace vs Burnley (8pm) Amazon Prime
Tues 30th June
Brighton vs Manchester United (6pm) Sky Sports
Sheffield United vs Tottenham (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Weds 1st July
Bournemouth vs Newcastle (6pm) Sky Sports
Everton vs Leicester (6pm) Sky Sports
West Ham vs Chelsea (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Thurs 2nd July
Arsenal vs Norwich (6pm) BT Sport
Man City vs Liverpool (8.15pm) Sky Sports
*Only first three rounds of fixture dates and times have been confirmed