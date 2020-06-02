Edo State Police Arrests One Of The Suspects Linked To The R*pe And Murder Of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa (Video)

One of the suspects linked to the rape and murder of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa has been arrested by police officers attached to the Edo state police command.

The 22-year-old 100-level student of the University of Benin, Edo State was raped and killed while reading in a church in Benin city.

Spokesman of Edo police command, Chidi Nwabuzor confirmed the arrest while speaking to newsmen. He said the suspect was arrested after the deceased was rushed to the hospital and the fingerprint on the fire extinguisher she was attacked with was examined.

Nwabuzor said the suspect was apprehended after the Area Commander of Ikpoba Hill mobilized his men to take action.

