Dubai Police Release Video Of How They Took Down Hushpuppi, 11 Others (Watch)

Dubai police have finally released video of how they took down Dubai-based Nigerian big boy Raymond Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, and 11 others for alleged cyber fraud.

They seized $40.9 million in cash and more than a dozen luxury cars in the arrest.

According to Dubai Police, the gang used to hack corporate emails and send fake emails to corporate customers to change money transfers to the gang’s personal banking accounts.

During the arrest, police found a huge amount of data on individuals, companies, bank accounts, credit cards as well as documents of money laundering, online fraud and hacking accounts of victims outside the UAE.

Police confiscated 21 computers, 47 smartphones, 15 memory cards, five hard disks containing 119,580 fraud files as well as addresses of nearly two million victims.

Watch video of the arrest below…