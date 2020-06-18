Dubai Police Gives Update On Way They Arrested Hushpuppi

An online newspaper in the United Arab Emirates, The National reports that Nigerian socialite and billionaire Hushpuppi is under interrogation at the Bur Dubai section of the Dubai Public Prosecution after he was arrest for multiple fraud charges.

The report revealed Hushpuppi’s real name as Raymond Abass and his real age as 38 years.

The report also indicated that Hushpuppi was wanted for various fraud crimes in Europe, America, and Nigeria.

“The prosecutors have charged him for “obtaining money from others through fraudulent means.”

According to UAE National, security officers in the Emirate arrested Hushpuppi and 12 others for online fraud that targets companies and individuals.

“They would send out letters from email addresses almost identical to those of legitimate companies, targeting customers of these companies, with the purpose of diverting payments to themselves,” said a senior prosecutor, quoted by the paper. “Initial information includes that he was part of this gang which fraudulently obtained cash and cars from people. “His statement was taken by prosecution but this is just the beginning of prosecution investigations.”