Drama As Kaduna Lawmaker Snatches Mace, Beaten During Deputy Speaker’s Impeachment (Video)

Isaac Auta, the lawmaker representing Kauru Constituency, on Thursday emerged the new Deputy Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

This followed Thursday’s impeachment of the former Deputy Speaker, Mukhtar Isa Hazo, representing Milgoma Constituency.

Hazo was a former House Committee Chairman on Local Government and Chieftain Affairs before his elevation as the Deputy Speaker in February 2020.

24 members of the assembly passed a vote of no confidence in Hazo before he was impeached.

Meanwhile, there was a fracas during the swearing in of the new Deputy Speaker as a member attempted snatched the mace.

Immediately after swearing in the new Deputy Speaker, Liman Dahiru, a member representing Makera Constituency, broke into the floor of the Assembly and seized the mace.

As Dahiru attempted to make his way out of the chamber, the Sergeant at Arm grabbed him while other members made frantic moves to retrieve the mace from him.

Dahiru was overpowered and had his clothes torn as other lawmakers dragged and hit him in an attempt to recover the mace from him.

The scenario, thereby, forced the plenary to end in a rowdy way after the aggrieved member was dragged out of the floor of the assembly.

The aggrieved member was later spotted outside the assembly chamber, fuming.

As of the time of filing this report, the reason behind the impeachment of the former Deputy Speaker was yet to be ascertained.

Here is the video below;