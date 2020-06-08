Don’t Post Black Lives Matter If You Are Bleaching – Hushpuppi

Real estate developer, Hushpuppi has weighed in on the protest that has been going on in some countries after the death of George Floyd at the hands of white police officers.

Hushpuppi has complained about some people who have joined the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest.

The Dubai-based businessman stated that people who are guilty of bleaching their skins or changing their skin color are not fit to be a part of the protest that advocates for black lives.

In the post shared on Instastory, Hushpuppi said:

“Don’t post black lives matter if you are bleaching.”

See his post below;