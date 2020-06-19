Don’t Judge Nigerians Succeeding Abroad – Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Hushpuppi’s Arrest

Chairman of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa said not all Nigerians succeeding abroad are engaged in fraudulent activities.

She made this known while reacting to a fraudulent claim labelled against Ramoni Igbalode aka Hushpuppi by the United State’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

She tweeted;

RE- RAY HUSHPUPPI (Ramoni Igbalode) HAS A CASE TO ANSWER WITH EFCC. The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission notes with displeasure, the cyber crime and money laundering network/transaction running into millions of dollars allegedly exhibited by Ramoni Igbalode aka Ray Hushpuppi.

We await @officialEFCC’s further and thorough investigation as well as further updates on the case. We advise and urge Nigerians abroad to be law-abiding citizens, be good ambassadors and not tarnish the image of the country.

However, while a few Nigerians get involved in acts such as this, millions of others are excelling world over. One bad apple should not spoil the whole bunch!.