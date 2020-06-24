Don’t Identify As A Single Mom If You Intentionally Cut Your Partner Off — Actress Etinosa

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has slammed women who intentionally cut their partners off their children’s lives and still claim to be single ‘mums’.

The beautiful actress stated via her Instagram story that it is manipulative, wicked and callous for such women to identify as single mums because the title belongs to those who have truly been abandoned to cater for their kids alone.

Idemudia further dragged the women for using their children to punish their partners simply because they got hurt and the relationship ended.

The actress said that these women do not know that they are punishing their children and they are not even concerned as long as they get the revenge they desire.

See her post below: