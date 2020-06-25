Don’t Gauge Who To Marry Based On The Car A Man Drives – Reno Omokri Counsels Women

Spokesperson to former Nigerian president and writer, Reno Omokri, has maintained his relevance on social media by always wading into issues that concern the society as well as sharing his sometimes controversial opinions on topics.

Reno Omokri often takes to his Twitter page to dish out advice to his followers. The former spokesperson recently tweeted that women should not marry based on the car the man drives. He added that not all man with a car is successful.

“Dear women,

Not all birds with feathers fly. A chicken has feathers, but can’t fly the skies like Eagles. Similarly, not every man with a car is a success. Dont gauge who to marry based on the car the man drives. Base it on what drives the man”, he tweeted.