Don’t Envy Or Make People With Questionable Wealth, Your Standard — Actress, Lillian Afegbai

Popular Nollywood Actress, Lilian Afegbai, has advised people not to envy those with questionable source of wealth.

According to the actress, many people extravagant lifestyles are funded by money obtained from crime, fraud and other questionable sources. Lilian Afegbai also advised people to focus on their own life’s journey.

While sharing a sultry photo of herself on Instagram, the actress passed her message that reads ;

“Don’t envy what you don’t understand. Many people have lifestyles that are funded on crime and fraud and other questionable sources and it’s important not to make them your standard.Face your front and your own journey.”