”Don’t Call Anyone Your Best Friend Until You Test Them With Money” – Reno Omokri

Popular Nigerian author, known for his controversial points, Reno Omokri, has dropped another nugget for his fans and followers on social media.

The author shared a post talking about friendship on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter. He stated that we should not call anyone our best friend until we test them with money.

”Don’t call anyone your best friend until you test them with money. Lend some so called best friends money, and he may stop taking your call. He may even block you if you disturb him too much. To keep best friends best friends, don’t lend him money”, he tweeted.

See his post below;