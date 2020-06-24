Controversial cross dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has penned down an open letter to people who are often quick to criticize him on social media.

In a recent post which the self acclaimed ‘male barbie’ shared via his Instagram page, he urged his fans to get to know him personally before judging him.

“Don’t be so quick to judge me, I have the biggest heart” – Bobrisky writes

He further expressed how he is ready to go the extra mile for his friends whenever they get into any kind of problem. According to Bob, he is ready to pluck out one of his eyes to save a dear friend.

See his post below;