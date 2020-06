Singer Tuface Idibia took to his Twitter handle this morning to express his anger at religious leaders who have failed in their duties.

In a Twitter thread, the singer asked clergymen to stop “embarrassing God everywhere.”

”F*ck all PASTORS & IMAMS and all so called MEN of God!! GOOD is GOOD and BAD is BAD Preach TRUTH. Don’t be embarrassing GOD every where” he tweeted.