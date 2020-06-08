“Doing School Runs At 50 Won’t Be Easy,” – Actress Sylvia Edem Tells Ladies With Wrong Priorities

Nollywood actress and producer Sylvia Edem has advised young ladies who are still prioritising the wrong things.

According to the actress, if a young woman leaves what she is supposed to do at her youth for other irrelevant things, she may regret it later.

She wrote;

“Dear ladies, if at age 25-38, you are still prioritising the wrong things, for example, twerking, slaying for the gram, deceiving yourself with filter and lying about your age when deep down you know menopause is very close,” she said “Next time you see yourself prioritising the wrong things, doing school runs at 50 isn’t gonna be easy.

Please do not feel attacked. While playing, remember to set your priorities right and have it at the back of your mind that you will need a hand that will help you genuinely in the future,”

See post below;