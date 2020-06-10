DJ Cuppy Urges Colleagues To Release Songs That Will Heal Souls During Covid-19 Pandemic

Popular Nigerian Disc Jockey, Florence Otedola alias DJ Cuppy has urged her colleagues to release songs that will heal souls during Covid-19 pandemic.

The renowned Disc Jockey made this call in the late hours of Tuesday, June 9, 2020 via her official page on Twitter.

She siad she knows many Nigerian music artistes who are nervous to drop songs at thr moment.

Cuppy however urged them to release songs as their songs might heal someone going through alot during the global pandemic.

In her words;

“With everything going on, I know so many Nigerian artists that are nervous to drop music right now (I felt the same way)… But please DROP your art – you never know, your musical gift could heal someone today!”