DJ Cuppy Becomes Man United Fan After Odion Ighalo Scored Against Norwich

It looks like DJ Cuppy has choose to support Manchester United after Odion Ighalo’s goal helped Manchester United book FA Cup semi-final ticket.

The disc jockey had earlier dared the Nigerian to score, promising that she will officially become a Manchester United fan.

“As a Nigerian, I think it’s only right that if @ighalojude scores a goal today… I will officially join @ManUtd as a fan! #FACup,” she had tweeted.

https://twitter.com/cuppymusic/status/1276911145778057217

After the former Super Eagles Forward handed his team a 51-minute lead in their FA Cup quarter-final game, the singer tweeted the large red circle emoji, widely believed to represent Manchester United.

https://twitter.com/ManUtd/status/1277015054739701763