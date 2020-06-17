Deputy Governor Of Edo, Philip Shuaibu Removes APC flag From His Office, Declares For PDP (Video)

Edo state’s Deputy Governor Philip Shuaibu has removed the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag in his office, just after Governor Godwin Obaseki resigned from the party.

One of those present during the removal of the party flag was heard saying “goodbye APC from Edo government house” as the Deputy Governor declared for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He also announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC). Shuaibu told journalists;

“It is with pain that I am leaving the APC I helped to build. It’s very unfortunate that we have to resign from the party we all laboured for.

“The party we built with our blood, our strength. The party we believed that was built with progress of our land.

“I resigned today with pains and I am resigning to take my destiny in my hand. But by the grace of God, where Gov. Godwin Obaseki goes I go. And by the grace of God, we shall conquer.”

Obaseki has been in a running battle with his predecessor and current National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomole. His hope of seeking re-election on the platform of the party was dashed last week after he was disqualified from participating in Edo APC’s governorship primaries slated for June 22, 2020.

