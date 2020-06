“Deja My Baby Girl, I Got You” – Simi Shares Adorable Photo Of Her Daughter, Adejare

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi has shared a beautiful photo of her newborn baby girl, Adejare.

The beautiful singer who welcomed her daughter with her hubby, Adekunle Gold on 30th May, 2020, showered praises on her baby, as she promised to love her forever.

Sharing a heartwarming photo of Adejare, she begged God to give her the strength to fulfill her promises to her. She also expressed her happiness over her birth.

In her words;

“Adejare. It’s like free-falling – this unending, soul snatching, infinite, mind-boggling love. Deja, my baby girl, I got you. I promise. Now and forever. So help me God. ❤️ 5.30.2020”