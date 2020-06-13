“Death Awaits You In Labour ” – Angry Fan Blasts Pregnant Nina (See Screenshot)

An aggrieved troll has taken to Instagram to rain curses on pregnant ex-BBNaija housemate, Nina Ivy.

Nina had commented “Thelma call me” under one of her posts, and the troll, reacting to this, said death awaits Nina since she decided to involve herself in a matter that doesn’t really concern her.

“If you’ve decided to insert yourself, death awaits you in labour, we are ready tonight”, the troll wrote.

Reality TV star, Nina Ivy took to her Twitter account on Sunday May 3, 2020, where she shared a video revealing her belly bump.

She tied the knot with her mysterious lover on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at a traditional wedding ceremony. However, it was alleged that the groom was not present at their wedding.