Davido’s Brother, Adewale, Reacts To Single Moms Wishing Themselves Happy Father’s Day

Adewale Adeleke, the elder brother of Nigerian music star Davido, has reacted to the trend of single moms wishing themselves happy Father’s Day.

This comes after Tonto Dikeh and her colleague, Mercy Aigbe took to their individual Instagram page to wish themselves happy Father’s Day.

Adewale stated that he has never seen single fathers wishing themselves happy Mother’s Day unlike single mother’s saying happy Father’s Day to themselves.

“I never see single fathers wishing themselves happy Mother’s Day but I always see single mothers saying happy Father’s Day to themselves…someone please explain this to me it’s not making sense”, he tweeted.

