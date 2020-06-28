Davido Buys Brand New Toyota Camry For A Member Of His Crew (Photos)

Award winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido has purchased a brand new Toyota Camry for a member of his crew.

The DMW boss who recently revealed that he is taking some time off social media to focus on himself has still maintained his philanthropic work to his buddies who have been with him throughout his journey.

Celebrity car dealer @ivd001 took to Instagram to share photos showing the “Assurance” crooner standing beside a brand new Toyota Camry believed to be the new car he acquired for Santusgee, a member of the DMW crew.

Santusgee also shared a photo of himself posing beside the car on his page, and Nigerians have congratulated him while showering praises on Davido.

