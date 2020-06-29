Daddy Freeze Reacts To The Lack Of Social Distancing At Ajimobi’s Funeral (Video)

Daddy Freeze has questioned why Funke Akindele and Naira Marley were sanctioned for breaking social distancing guidelines, whereas the crowd at Abiola Ajimobi’s funeral were allowed to get away with doing same.

The OAP took to Instagram to share a viral video showing guests shoving themselves as they struggled for food at the late ex-governor’s Fidau prayer in Ibadan, Oyo state.

He asked if Nigeria is becoming a “reincarnation” of George Orwell’s Animal Farm where some people are more equal than others

Freeze captioned the video:

Ajumobi’s alleged funeral….

May his soul Rest In Peace

However I can’t see any visible social distancing, face masks or any form of protection.

If Na Naira Marley now or Funke Akindele, na another thing we go dey hear.

Are we becoming a reincarnation of George Orwell’s animal farm where all animals are equal but some are more equal than others? ~FRZ #Just asking

See Video below: