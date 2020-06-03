Daddy Freeze Reacts After Zlatan Called Him A Devil’s Incarnate

Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze has reacted after singer Zlatan Ibile called him the devil’s incarnate.

Zlatan’s tag came after Tunde Ednut reposted a post from Daddy Freeze, where he reacted to a news about him publicly rejecting Jesus.

Zlatan commented; “Devils incarnate”

Daddy Freeze reacted;

“Dear zlatan,

kindly explain why you think that I am the devil’s incarnate. Christ was called a Samaritan devil too in the scriptures, remember?

–

The scriptures are filled with instances where Christ was accused of using demonic powers, as well as where he was called a demon or devil himself. The same thing happened to John the Baptist, because they were misunderstood, could it be that you are misunderstanding me?”