Cynthia Morgan Unfollows Everyone, Deletes Instagram Posts

Embattled dance hall musician, Cynthia Morgan has unfollowed everyone she was following including Davido and other celebrities on her Instagram page.

Cynthia Morgan in an Instagram live video, with Ex-Miss Globe Nigeria, Cassandra, had revealed why she disappeared from the music scene despite becoming a household name.

Cynthia Morgan had alleged that Jude Okoye seized her accounts, made her stop using her name as well, and not promote her and does not own rights to the music she produced while still under Northside Inc, losing virtually everything.

Cynthia Morgan has unfollowed everyone including Davido, and also deleted all her posts from her Instagram.