Cubana Chief Priest Advises Nigerians To Plan Now Or Be Ready To Vanish After Lockdown

Nigeria’s very own Celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest has advised Nigerians on what to expect after after Covid-19 lockdown.

He gave this advice in a recent post he shared via his official Instagram page today, June 25.

This is coming few days after the Instagram big boy was released from detention following his arrest by the Nigeria Police over “misuse of Police officers” attached to him and “unexplained wealth”.

According to the Chief Priest, people should begin making plans now on how to survive the post Covid era.

Cubana Chief Priest advises Nigerians

He said it’s going to be a brand new world after lockdown and added that “the weak ones shall vanish”.

In his words,

“Make sure you are making that plan now, after lockdown it’s gonna be a brand new world🌎 you need to make some fresh new moves to be able to survive again, honestly many won’t fit in again, the weak ones shall vanish”