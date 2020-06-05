Cristiano Ronaldo Emerges The First Footballer In History To Earn $1 Billion

Portuguese professional footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, has emerged as the first soccer billionaire, The PUNCH reports

The 35-year-old Juventus star is the third athlete after Tiger Woods and Floyd Mayweather to hit the $1 billion earnings mark while still actively competing, according to Forbes.

Forbes via its Twitter handle said Ronaldo earned $105 million in the past year (2019), making him number 4 on the 2020 Forbes list.

Ronaldo raked in £85million last year from his wages and endorsement deals, pushing him into becoming a billionaire.

His capital for the past year was second only to tennis superstar, Roger Federer, in the athletic world and it made him the number one in the game of football.

