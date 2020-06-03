COVID-19: Oyedepo Reveals What Reopening Of Churches In Nigeria Means

General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka, Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has reacted to the re-opening of some churches and mosques in Nigeria by the federal government amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Recall that President Buhari on Monday finally lifted the ban on religious gatherings across the country.

The ban was placed on religious gatherings to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu said those attending churches, mosques, or any other religious gatherings must wear the face masks, wash their hands and practice social distancing.

Reacting, Oyedepo during a live service on Tuesday, praised God for the development.

The cleric, who has been clamouring for church to re-open said the decision to open churches was a sign of answered prayers.

“We serve a prayer answering God. God’s people stood in the place of prayers; the One that has the key of David stepped in and the doors are now open.

“ Yesterday, the Federal Government announced the opening of doors to all Churches.

“The same way that door opened on the first day of this fast, every door shut against you, your family, your children, the works of your hand: as the Lord lives, before this season is over, all those doors are widely opened.”