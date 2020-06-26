COVID-19: NYSC Update On Reopening Of Orientation Camps

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said orientation camps across the country will remain shut, until it is safe to do so.

This was confirmed in a statement signed by its Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, on Thursday.

Adeyemi said any report that NYSC was planning to open the camps was false.

“To put issues in proper perspective, it is appropriate to state that the National Youth Service Corps will only return to the orientation camps when it is very safe to do so, in view of the danger posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

“The scheme places a very high premium on the lives of corps members, camp officials and other stakeholders which was the key reason it suspended 2020 Batch “A” Stream 1 orientation programme in March this year,” she said.

Adeyemi also made it clear that even when it had been established that it was safe to open the camps, NYSC, would act when it had received the nod of the Federal Government.