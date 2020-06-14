COVID-19: Nigerians React As Naira Marley Holds Concert In Abuja Despite Flight Ban (Video)

A cross section of Nigerians has attacked the government and Naira Marley over the recent concert he organized in Abuja.

Marley held a concert on Saturday night in Abuja after he flew into the Federal Capital Territory in a private jet despite ban on interstate movement and flights.

The federal government had announced that only flights repatriating Nigerians and with essential goods are allowed in the airports till further notice.

The concert by Marley has raised eyebrows on Twitter as Nigerians question authorities for allowing such crowd despite increasing cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Here are some comments gathered from Twitter:

@OlisaOsega “I know Naira Marley stays in Lagos and not Abuja. How did he fly to Abuja when there’s still a travel ban in Nigeria?

@EzraelAni “They restricted inter state travel yet Naira Marley still found a way to teleport himself and his team from Lagos to Abuja.”

@OgaChuka “The Naira Marley concert was a drive in concert.It was moving smoothly and éverybody was behaving normal until Naira Marley came on stage then the Marlians in them jumped out.Playnetwork should have known better that Marlians won’t behave normal for long.”

@Mistakobz “Naira Marley did not force anybody to attend the concert. what is the work of FCT Authorities?. The organizer should be held responsible for this action!

@Niyih “Disappointed is putting it lightly. The Naira Marley concert lastnight is everything a drawback in the fight against Covid19.”

@TheDamorela “Nigeria’s data of pandemic positive case is nearing 20,000 but authorities in the Abuja allowed a concert to take place under it’s nose?With Naira Marley performing and plenty party lovers? This country na cruise.”

@_OberSegzy “How did this even happen and he is still roaming the streets of Nigeria free.This is a spit on the government, Someone breaks the law, apprehend him.”

@_Shola “Naira Marley is a pandemic on his own. Should be arrested.”

@OmoIyaWaec “Naira Marley had a concert with people packed to the brim in the middle of a global pandemic. We are truly lawless.”

@EfeOkedi “This guy apologised for attending a party in Lagos and was pardoned by the court, and now this. Where was the task force guy that seemed to know all the verses in the Bible and Qur’an? Very irresponsible musician and attendees.”