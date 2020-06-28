“COVID-19 Isn’t On A Break,” – Tonto Dikeh Alerts, After Losing Two People In 24hrs

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Tonto Dikeh has alerted people who still believe the deadly Covid-19 is not real.

In her post on Instagram, Tonto Dikeh revealed that two of her acquaintance died of coronavirus in 24 hours.

“Lost an acquaintance yesterday, lost another one just now. COVID-19 isn’t on break guys, it aint no myth. It is f***king real.”, she said.

See post below:

Recall that Peter Okoye, earlier revealed that himself, his wife, Lola and their daughter, Aliona, tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.