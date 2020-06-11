COVID-19: CAN Commends El-Rufai For Reopening Churches, Mosques

The Christian Association of Nigeria in Kaduna State on Wednesday hailed the state governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, for reopening worship centres after 75 days of lockdown following the outbreak of the coronavirus on March 26.

The governor had in a broadcast to residents Tuesday, gave the go-ahead for the partial reopening of mosques and churches for worship only on Sundays and Fridays.

El-Rufai also urged all places of worship to ensure strict compliance with health protocols to prevent the spread of the virus in the state.

Reacting, Kaduna CAN urged Christian faithful to reciprocate the governor’s gesture by abiding by the guidelines of the government and the Nigeria Center for Disease Control to contain the spread of the virus.

The Kaduna CAN’s Chairman, Rev. John Hayab, stated this in a statement released to newsmen in Kaduna on Wednesday.

The CAN statement read, “CAN wish to thank all those who obeyed government and health professionals guideline to help stop the spread of the virus during the 75 days lockdown.

“Now that we have been allowed to resume partial normal life activities, especially resuming church gatherings, CAN Kaduna State appeals to all faithful and the general public to show good and godly examples.

“All worshippers should come with their face mask on during worship services. Churches should help to provide face mask for those who do not have and can not afford.

“Let’s make good use of our members who are medical workers for proper use of Infrared thermometer to measure the temperature of every worshipper.

“Our governor has challenged us to take personal responsibility. Therefore, CAN also appeal to all to take this personal responsibility challenge seriously.”