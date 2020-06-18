“Coronavirus You Came At The Wrong Time In My Life” – Regina Daniels Laments

Pregnant Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has cried out over the deadly Coronavirus which got almost everywhere on lock-down for almost 3 months now.

With strong likelihood of giving birth in Nigeria due to the lock-down, the thespian took to her Instagram page to lament saying;

“Coronavirus you came at the wrong time in my life” she wrote.

Regina is expecting her first child with her husband, Ned Nwoko.

Recall that Ned Nwoko has said that he will make out time to be with her in the labour room during delivery.

The billionaire business man stated this during a live video on Instagram, adding that he is not sure if she is going to give birth in Nigeria or in another country.