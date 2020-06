409 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria on Wednesday, June 10, bringing the number of cases of the viral disease in the country to 13, 873.

According to the statistics reeled out by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, Lagos recorded 201 new cases, FCT 85, Delta 22, Edo 16, Nasarawa 14, Borno 14, Kaduna 14, Bauchi 10, Rivers 9, Enugu 5, Kano 5, Ogun 4, Ondo 4, Bayelsa 2, Kebbi 2 and Plateau 2.

See a break down of the cases in different states below;