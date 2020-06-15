Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria Hits 16,085 As 403 People Test Positive In 24 Hours

The confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria has now hit 16,085 after 403 people tested positive on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), 73 cases were recorded in Gombe, 68 in Lagos, 46 in Kano, 36 in Edo, 35 in FCT, 31 in Nasarawa, 17 in Kaduna, 16 in Oyo, 15 in Abia, 13 in Delta, 13 in Borno, 8 in Plateau, 7 in Niger, 7 in Rivers, 6 in Enugu, 6 in Ogun, 3 in Kebbi, 1 in Ondo, 1 in Anambra and 1 in Imo State.

In total, Nigeria has now recorded 16,085 cases of COVID-19. 5,220 patients have been discharged from various Isolation centers across the country, while 420 deaths have been recorded.