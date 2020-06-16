Consider Suspending NYSC Camps For 2 Years – Osinbajo Committee To FG

The Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC) led by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has advised the FG to consider suspending the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp for two years.

It can be recalled that the NYSC scheme submitted a proposal for reopening of its camps nationwide.

The committee recommended the consideration of suspension of NYSC camps for 24 months, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Report Read;

“The immediate focus in the Education sector is to address the disruptions caused by the pandemic and ensuing social distancing measures at all levels of education.”

“Practical steps will be taken to minimise disruption to learning, utilising technology as appropriate. Specifically, virtual learning will be implemented (either online or through broadcast), virtual convocation ceremonies or issuance of certificates (with postponed ceremonies) should be implemented to continue educational progression.

“In similar context, consideration will be given to suspending the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp Exercises for at least 24 months while allowing deployment to places of primary assignment.

“This will ensure that there is no backlog in the National Service placement pipeline.”

It is unclear whether the federal government will take the recommendation of the Economic Sustainability Committee to suspend the scheme’s camps.