Conor McGregor announces retirement from UFC at 31

Conor McGregor has announced he is retiring from the sport at the age of 31.

The two-division UFC World Champion made the announcement via his Twitter account on Sunday morning.

He wrote: ‘Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours.’

This is not the first time the controversial Irish fighter is announcing his retirement ffrom the sport.

In March 2019, he announced his retirement only to return later to battle American fighter Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in Las Vegas, Nevada. He went on to beat the Cowboy with a technical knockout.

McGregor leaves the sport ranked 8th on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pound-for-pound list with a record of 22 wins and four losses.