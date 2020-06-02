“Children Of Nowadays Dem No Get Respect” – Blackface Slams Wizkid For Calling President Buhari And Trump Clueless

Nigerian dancehall singer, Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo, popularly known as Blackface, has slammed Starboy Wizkid for calling president Buhari and Trump clueless.

According to Wizkid, both presidents are clueless and the only difference between them is that one is addicted to Twitter.

Former Plantashun Boyz member, Blackface took to twitter and Instagram to slam him telling him to imagine them comparing his music to their achievement.

“Children of Nowadays Dem No Get Respect ⛄ 🇳🇬

Just imagine say them compare the level of your music to their achievement…No even go there boy whiskey ! Flag of Nigeria” he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA50g-YsPAo/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7