Cheque Serves Visual For ‘Satisfied’

Cheque Serves The Visual For ‘Satisfied’

Stand-up rapper and Penthauze ensigned, Cheque shares a gripping motion representation for his latest offering entitled, “Satisfied.”

The new music video shot by Unlimited L.A is bound to further push the record to the fore amongst Afro-pop fans and subsequently drive the Masterkraft-produced song to hit status.

The video also serves as an outlook to the alternative and prime fashion of the budding multi-talented Phyno signed rapper who’s set to release his first EP titled “Razor” on the 3rd of July 2020.

See for yourself below.

FANLINK