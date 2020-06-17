Cardi B In Severe Pains As She Gets More Piercings Under Her Lips And Chest (Video)

Cardi B decided to get new piercings under her lip and on her chest, but this didn’t come without a cost.

The rapper was in so much pain as the body piercer drilled holes into her skin.

Before they began, Cardi was nervous but her husband, Offset was beside her and did his best to motivate her to get through with it.

Offset remained by her side through the entire process, held her hand, and offered moral support.

Cardi later took to Instagram to write: “This bitch hurt. I forgot how it felt.”

She also showed off the finished result of her labret piercing and sternum piercings.

Only last week, Cardi also showed off the result of her body tattoo makeover, a procedure that is also painful.

Below is a video of Cardi getting the piercings;

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBhs1hhg8bm/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7