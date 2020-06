Burna Boy Releases The Visual For ‘Wonderful’

The highly acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy who recently bagged a BET award, serves the official music video of his latest record titled, “Wonderful.”

With the look of things, we should be having a Burna Boy album this year, just as he previously unveiled and it will be titled, “Twice As Tall.”

The video was shot and directed by the highly creative Director K.

See for yourself below.

FANLINK