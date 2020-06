Burna Boy Drops New Single Titled, ‘Wonderful’

The highly acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy has released a brand new single which he titled, “Wonderful.”

The highly-rated singer who was recently nominated for the 2020 BETs has given us a new banger, a follow-up to the release of his previous record, “Odogwu.”

With the look of things, we should be having a Burna Boy album this year, just as he previously unveiled and it will be titled, “Twice As Tall.”

