Burna Boy, Davido And Wizkid Top Billboard’s Most Streamed Nigerian Musicians 2020

Nigerian singers, Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy have topped American entertainment media brand, Billboard as the most streamed Nigerian Musicians in 2020.

The entertainment media brand released its list for the year and the artistes listed out are the ones pushing different genres of music across the world.

Topping the list is Burna Boy with over 435 million streams, followed by David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, with over 285 million streams.

Wizkid secured the third place with over 176 million streams.

See full list below,

Billboard ’s Most Streamed Nigerian Musicians 2020

1. Burna Boy – 435.57 M

2. Davido – 285.76 M

3. Wizkid – 176.23M

4. TeknoMiles – 153.07M

5. Mr Eazi – 139.68 M

6. Flavour – 130.15M

7. Sinach – 120.73 M

8. Yemi Alade – 109.55 M

9. Joeboy – 106.08 M