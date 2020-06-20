Build An Empire With Your Man To Earn Respect – Actress Lillian Afegbai

Nollywood actress, Lillian Afegbai, has dished out some words of advice to her fellow women.

Lillian said ladies should stop waiting for a man to do everything for them. The actress advised ladies to build an empire with their men to get more respect.

Sharing a lovely photo of herself on Instagram, she wrote;

“Build an empire with him, then you get more respect…. Stop waiting for a man to do everything for you, Ask your mama.”

The actress earlier shared her thoughts about people who make money through crime related activities and the lifestyle they portray.

“Don’t envy what you don’t understand. Many people have lifestyles that are funded on crime and fraud and other questionable sources and it’s important not to make them your standard.”