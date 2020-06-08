Buhari nominates Dongban-Mensem as Appeal Court President

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the name of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem to the Senate for confirmation as the President of the Court of Appeal.

A statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Mallam Garba Shehu, said “President Muhammadu Buhari, in-line with his constitutional responsibility has sent the nomination of Her Lordship, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, Acting President, Court of Appeal to the Senate for confirmation as President, Court of Appeal.

“Justice Dongban-Mensem is a serving Justice of the Court of Appeal and was recommended, as is the practice, by the National Judicial Council for the nomination by the President.”

President Buhari also made the announcement on Twitter, writing: “I have sent the nomination of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, Acting President, Court of Appeal, to the Senate for confirmation as President, Court of Appeal, in line with the recommendation of the National Judicial Council.”

