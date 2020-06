Broda Shaggi releases new extended play titled, “Fine Boy Agbero” Volume 1

Nigerian singer and comic sensation, Broda Shaggi has released his highly anticipated EP entitled, “Fine Boy Agbero.”

The new extended play houses 5 decent tracks, it comes after the release of his buzzing record, “Okoto” featuring Zanku Records head honcho, Zlatan.

