BREAKING: No Reopening Of Schools For Now – FG

The Federal Government has said that schools would remain closed “for now”, The PUNCH reports.

The Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 made this known during its daily briefing on Monday.

While giving an update on the PTF announcement, the Personal Assistant on New Media to @MBuhari, Bashir Ahmad, tweeted, “For now, all the schools are to remain closed, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 announces the directive.

“The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has requested the Aviation Industry to start developing protocols for domestic flights to possibly resume from June 21.

“The interstate travel remains prohibited except for goods and essential travel, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 announces.”