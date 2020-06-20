Breaking News: Obaseki Arrives PDP National Secretariat For Screening

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has arrived at the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party for screening, The PUNCH reports.

After Obaseki joined the PDP on Friday, the party extended the screening of aspirants for its primary election in Edo State.

It also granted the governor and his deputy, Philip Shuaibu, waivers to contest election on the platform of the party

Earlier, three aspirants, Gideon Ikhine, Ogbeide Ihama, and Kenneth Imansuangbon, had been screened by the screening committee.

The PDP primary is slated for Tuesday, June 23, in Benin, Edo State, The PUNCH reports.

