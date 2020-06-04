Breaking News: Lagos To Decide Reopening Of Schools In Two Weeks

The Lagos State Government says the decision to reopen schools in the state will be taken in two weeks, The PUNCH reports.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said this during a televised press briefing on Thursday.

Sanwo-Olu said the decision would be taken after an extensive meeting with stakeholders in the education sector.

He said, “I know we are all eager to know the plans we have for the reopening of our learning institutions. There is still a lot more works to be done in this regard and we are looking at the educational sector very differently.

“However, we will continue to have our online learning at our seven higher institutions.

“On primary and secondary schools, we will be engaging with the Ministry of Education and Lagos State Safety Commission, and we will be coming out with a full and specific pronouncement in two weeks’ time.

“Once the protocols have been agreed with the stakeholders at the primary and secondary level, as to when and how, the schools will be reopening.”

He also gave permission to all manufacturing companies to operate between 7am and 6pm.

This is as the governor announced that as from June 19 mosques will reopen, while churches can reopen as from June 21.

Details later…